Alleged organ harvesting: Court orders NIMC, others to release bio-data of David Ukpo

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service, National identification management commission and three banks to immediately release details of David Ukpo to the detained former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu to defend himself in a London court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the order while delivering judgment in a suit instituted by Mr Ekweremadu and his wife.

The judgment against the defendants followed their non-appearance in court to defend the suit.

By the court order, all official information including the account opening package in relation to Mr Ukpo are to be released to Senator Ekweremadu to ascertain the real age of the said Mr Ukpo.

Mr Ukpo had claimed at a London court that he was a minor of 15 years old which led to the arrest and detention of the Nigerian Senator.

The Metropolitan Police had last week arrested Mr Ekweremadu and his wife for allegedly trafficking a minor to the UK with the intent of exploitating him and harvesting his organs, an offence punishable by a prison sentence in the United Kingdom

But, the couple have denied any wrong doing, claiming that contrary to the position of the UK police, the said donor, is not a minor and was neither tricked nor induced to donate his organ for their ailing daughter who is currently in a London hospital

They accordingly approached the Federal High Court for an order compelling the immigrations service, NIMC and the bank to release a Certified True Copy of the bio-data information of Ukpo to the defendants to aid their defense in the London Court.

Counsel to Mr Ekewremadu, Adegboyega Awomolo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria had told the court that the respondents will not respond to their request on the bio-data of Ukpo unless directed by the court.

In a short ruling, Justice Ekwo held that evidence showed that the respondents have been served with the applicant’s motion and since the they did not dispute the facts of the motion, the application is granted in terms.