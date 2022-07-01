INEC announces extension of Continuous Voters Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Oyo State has announced that the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration will be continued until further notice.

This was confirmed by the Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke on Friday.

Mr. Agboke noted that the Continuation of the exercise became necessary for the Commission to continue to provide Electoral services to the people of the state and in order to register all eligible and interested persons.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner stressed that, the Commission has also deployed additional machines to areas of pressure in the State, adding that INEC would continue to serve the people of the State with regards to the ongoing exercise.

Dr. Mutiu Agboke urged all eligible registrants that just clocked the required age and have not registered should utilise the ongoing CVR saying that those whose Permanent Voter Card are lost/ damaged or would like to transfer from one location to the other could also do the same online via:

cvr.inecnigeria.org accordingly

He implored the general public not to indulge in multiple registration saying that such would amount to electoral offence punishable under the Law.