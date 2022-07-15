INEC extends Continuous Voter Registration exercise till July 31st

The Independent National Electoral Commission has again extended the continuous voter registration exercise to now end on 31th of July, 2022.

The commission made the decision at an extraordinary session that took place earlier today.

Advertisement

The electoral umpire said the exercise has also been extended to eight hours daily — from 9am to 5pm — instead of the current duration of six hours daily.

According to the INEC commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, the exercise will now include weekends as against only weekdays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INEC had earlier fixed June 30 as the deadline for the ongoing CVR ahead of the 2023 elections— but the commission later extended the exercise by two weeks.

The electoral umpire is now asking Nigerians to take advantage of the new two-week extension to register for their permanent voter cards