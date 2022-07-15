40 lawmakers recognised for exceptional legislative work

Forty out of the four hundred and sixty nine federal legislators have been recognised for their exceptional legislative work in the first two years of the life of the ninth National Assembly.Less than half of this figure will make it to the induction stage into the Hall of Fame as Most Valuable Parliamentarians by the time the Assembly winds down.

National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa, reports thatthe awards come in different categories. From Bill Productivity Index, Performer on Bills Sponsorship per geographical zone, to Impact of Bills Index among many more.

Senators Oluremi Tinubu and Solomon Adeola, both from Lagos state, as well as Abia Rep, Benjamin Kalu, Oluwole Oke from Osun and the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, lead the pack of Awardees.

The organiser said the move is to encourage hardwork while putting the legislators on their toes

To some of the awardees, the recognition, which is the first of the four phases into the induction proper, is tonic for more work