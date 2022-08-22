Minister inspects MMIA terminal II, describes it as exceptional

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as a testament to the Buhari Administration’s unprecedented infrastructure development across the country.

The Minister stated this earlier today in Lagos during a media tour of the Terminal.

Mr. Mohamed said the tour of the new terminal was an exciting experience, adding that the facilities at the airport are comparable to what obtain anywhere in the world.

He revealed that the terminal has 8 security screening points and 7 Passenger boarding bridges.

After that he clarified that the Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was not built to replace Terminal 1 but to complement it.