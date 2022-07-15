U.S, Kenya announce trade, investment partnership

The United States and Kenya have launched a new investment and trade relationship embracing a wide range of industries, with the goal of combating corruption and protecting workers’ rights, among other things.

Advertisement

The US-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) was announced during a virtual meeting between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Kenyan Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina.

Both nations agreed to “foster sustainable agricultural practices” and create an environment for the development of innovative agriculture technologies that will help farmers and ensure food security as well as address “climate change concerns,” a July 14 press release from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative states.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The countries intend to strengthen and defend worker rights and address the problem of forced labor in international supply chains. Supporting young people’s and women’s participation in commerce will receive special attention. Corruption and bribery will be avoided and combated by Washington and Nairobi.