INEC says it has not extended ongoing Voter registration Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has not extended the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

The Commission describes as untrue, reports in a section of the media, claiming it extended the exercise by 60 days.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Public Affairs, Festus Okoye, says the Commission is abiding by the order of the court which directed it not to stop the exercise on the 30th of June .

Festus Okoye says the Commission awaits the June 29th date for the hearing of the substantive suit against it before taking a decision.

The House had in a motion last week, urged INEC to extend the CVR by 60 days.

But in a meeting with the House Committee on electoral matters, INEC said it was obeying the order of the court pending the hearing of the matter on June 29th.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission had commenced the Continous Voter Registration a few months after the 2019 elections stopping periodically in States with off season elections to ensure voters who register in those states are able to collect their Voters’ card and exercise their franchise.

The Election Management body had also announced a few months ago that it will be stopping the Continous Voters Registrationon the 30th of June to ensure production of Cards for those who may have registered by then.

This has prompted calls from several quarters for the extension of the deadline by a further 60 days by stakeholders to ensure more people register to vote.

The Social Economic Rights Advancement Programme, SERAP, had gone to court over the issue asking the Court to direct INEC to extend the deadline by 60 days,which the Court concured.

But this announcement by the Election Management body has now put paid to the agitation for the extension of the Continous Voter Registration.

Though the coming days and Weeks will show if this decision will stay.