Beware of fake website for voter registration, INEC warns Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission has urged Nigerians not to fall victims to fake websites advertising voter registration.



This warning is contained in a statement signed by National Commissioner Festus Okoye, who says it has concluded its Continuous Voter Registration exercise for the 2023 general election.

This is happening barely 24 hours after the suspension of voter registration by the electoral body.

Mr. Okoye states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

He called on members of the public not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

