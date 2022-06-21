Court restrains INEC from ending Voter registration on June 30

The federal high court judgment in Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from ending voter registration on 30 June 2022.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP and 185 other concerned Nigerians had earlier filed a lawsuit against INEC asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights”.

In the suit, SERAP asked the court for “an order restraining INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, or any other person(s) claiming through it from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from the 30th June 2022 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.