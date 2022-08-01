Battle for Delta PDP governorship ticket a power play – Liboruos Oshoma

A human rights lawyer, Liborous Oshoma has described the battle over People’s Democratic Party’s governorship ticket in Delta state as a product of power play.

The lawyer/Public Affairs Analyst disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s current Affairs programme, This Morning Yori Folarin.

The Delta state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has been characterized by litigations over the choice of its governorship candidate.

But the Federal High Court in Warri has validated the primary election that produced Sheriff Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

In the judgement delivered by Okon Abang, on Friday, the court declared that the PDP’s primary election which was held on 25 May was validly conducted in line with the party’s constitution and election guidelines.

This is coming less than a month after another division of the court in Abuja sacked Mr Oborevwori as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

The Abuja division’s decision was based on alleged inconsistencies in the names on the academic certificates Mr Oborevwori submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the judgement delivered on July 7, the judge, Taiwo Taiwo, of the Abuja division, ordered that Mr Oborevwori be replaced with David Edevbie, a former Commissioner of Finance in the former Governor James Ibori administration, as the PDP’s Delta State governorship candidate.

But the Warri division of the court on Friday affirmed Mr Oborevwori as the validly elected governorship candidate of the PDP.

The court, in its judgement, dismissed the suit filed by a governorship aspirant on the PDP platform, Ike Aghwarianovwe, who alleged that the 25 May primary election won by Mr Oborevwori was marred by overvoting, among other breaches.

But according to Mr Abang, in Friday’s judgement, “there was no overvoting in the said primary election that produced the 2nd defendant (Mr Oborevwori) as the candidate of the 1st defendant (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

He affirmed that the PDP “complied with its Constitution and Electoral Guidelines 2022, the Electoral Act 2022, INEC’s Guidelines in conducting the primary elections on 25 May 2022 that produced the 2nd Defendant as a winner of the said election.”

