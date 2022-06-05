Tambuwal wins Sokoto Senatorial ticket, mobilises for PDP’s return to power

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has emerged Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Gov. Tambuwal will now represent seven local government areas in the red chamber in 2023 as a result of this affirmation.

The local government areas are: Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta and

Yabo local government areas.

Gov. Tambuwal, who compared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to a critical care unit in a hospital, said the PDP and its Presidential candidate are poised to reclaim their pride of place as the country’s ruling party and president after the general elections next year.

He urged men, women, youths and the elderly to continue praying stating that when the time comes and campaign commences, everyone must go into the nooks and crannies of villages and communities to campaign for the party.

The Governor expressed gratitude to God and the political stakeholders: electoral teams from Abuja and the ones in Sokoto state; as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitoring team, for their participation in the primary election, which simplified the process, thus making it a success.