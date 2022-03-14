PDP youth group mobilises for Gov Ishaku’s senatorial ambition

A Coalition of many political Youth groups under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba State has started mobilising for the actualisation of the Senatorial ambitions of Governor Darius Ishaku and his deputy, Haruna Manu.

Politics is now in full swing across the country following the release of the timetable for the 2023 general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group argued that Governor Ishaku has invested a lot in restoring peace across the State, especially in the southern senatorial zone.

They insisted that he has fulfilled his promise to bring peace, unity and unparalleled human and infrastructural development to the zone despite efforts by enemies of progress, financial constraints and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

But the group advised the State Working Committee of the PDP to consider competency in selecting its flagbearer for 2023 governorship elections not minding sentiment or zonal consideration.

The three senatorial districts in Taraba have produced governors since inception of this democracy.

The northern senatorial district produced Jolly Nyame, (8years) Sani Danladi (1year) Umar Garba (1year) while the central district produced Danbaba Suntai who spent six years in office before he was involved in an accident.

Governor Darius Ishaku is in his second tenure for the southern senatorial district.