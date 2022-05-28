Ambode’s deputy, Adebule wins Lagos West Senatorial ticket

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Idiat Adebule has won the All Progressives Congress Senatorial primary election in the state.

Adebule defeated her opponents, Musiliu Obanikoro and Kayode Opeifa to emerge winner of the primary election which held on Saturday.

Declaring the results, Chairman of the Lagos West Senatorial primary Committee, Barrister Emeka Okafor said Adebule polled 424 votes

while Musiliu Obanikoro had 119 votes, Kayode Opeifa had 4 votes while 10 votes were declared invalid.

Total number of accredited delegates is 557.

Chairman of the election committee described exercise as peaceful.