BREAKING: Gunmen kill scores of worshippers in Catholic church, Ondo

Gunmen on Sunday attacked the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa area of Owo, Ondo state.

According to reports, at least 50 people were killed in the attack.

The gunmen were said to have used dynamites to blow up the church’s altar while the service was in progress.

Many worshippers were shot as part of the altar caved in.

Photos sent in by our reporter live from the scene showed blood stains on the floor of the church while corpses were moved to the Federal medical centre, Owo.

Many who were injured in the incident have also been rushed to the hospital.

More details will be shared as soon as we get them..