Aliyu wins APC Governorship ticket in Sokoto

Former Sokoto state Deputy Governor , Ahmed Aliyu, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Sokoto state.

Mr Aliyu a Secretary of Police Trust Fund polled 1,080 votes out of 1,182 total votes cased at the primary election contested by six aspirants.

The Election Committee Chairman, Aliyu Kyari, said Ibrahim Gobir scored 36 votes, Faruk Malami-Yabo 27 votes and Former Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman 16 votes and 23 invalid votes.

Kyari said other aspirants were Abubakar Abdullahi 1 vote and Sen. Umar Gada, 0 votes.

The chairman declared Aliyu having the highest votes as the winner in line the constitution of the APC.

Delegates and other stakeholders had complained about the modalities and pattern of the conduct of the primary election

Other aspirant raised concern over about an hour blackout during the conduct of the election

Ambassador Malami-Yabo, Suleiman and Abubakar forwarded complain to the committee members and demanded that all the bigwigs allegedly intimidating delegates should leave the premises to ensure level play ground.

The processes were also halted for hours on the arguments as aspirants appealed to committee to abide by lawful processes.