The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmad Aliyu, winner of the Governorship Election in Sokoto State.

Ahmad Aliyu defeated his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress with 453, 661 Votes to 404, 532 Votes.

SOKOTO STATE GOVERNORSHIP COLLATION,

FINAL RESULTS

Registered voters-2,172,056

Accredited voters: 901,513

Cancellation:

APC – 453,661

LP- 251

PDP – 404,632

NNPP- 427

Total valid votes – 864,419

Rejected Votes- 15,357

Total vote cast-879,776