The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmad Aliyu, winner of the Governorship Election in Sokoto State.
Ahmad Aliyu defeated his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress with 453, 661 Votes to 404, 532 Votes.
SOKOTO STATE GOVERNORSHIP COLLATION,
FINAL RESULTS
Registered voters-2,172,056
Accredited voters: 901,513
Cancellation:
APC – 453,661
LP- 251
PDP – 404,632
NNPP- 427
Total valid votes – 864,419
Rejected Votes- 15,357
Total vote cast-879,776
