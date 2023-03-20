Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been re-elected as the Governor of Lagos State in the Governorship Election held in Lagos State and Across Nigeria on Saturday.

The Governor, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, saw off a strong challenge from the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran.

Governor Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 Votes while the Labour Party Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour polled 312,329, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Olajide Adediran polled 62,449.

The returning officer for the Election and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji made the announcement at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s State Collation Centre in Yaba.