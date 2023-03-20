The Governorship Election in Kebbi State has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The declaration has now left the leading candidates in the Election, Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress and Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party in limbo until the commission announces a day for the conclusion of the Election.



Kebbi State is currently being ruled by the All Progressives Congress with Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.