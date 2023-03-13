The battle for for who governs Lagos for the next four years is raging. Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu is seeking re-election for a second term but he is being challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party Olajide Adeniran and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor.

All three candidates have been campaigning and canvassing for votes and all is set for an epic battle on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says he is confident of victory at the poll.

Speaking on the Lagos state governorship race, Foremost Documentary Photographer Dayo Adedayo said as a documentary photographer, evidence is what he looks at.

He stated that, in his opinion, Governor Babajide Sanwo-administration Olu’s is the best Lagos has had since May 1967.

He noted that the red line being built will be able to transport 500, 000 passengers per hour for the first time in Sub-Saharan Africa’s history.

Mr Adedayo believes Babajide Sanwo-Olu should be re-elected in order to complete all of the commendable projects he has begun.

He also stated that the buses that were destroyed during the end-sars are being gradually replaced.

The foremost photographer stated that if things were sane at the moment, he would say Babajide Sanwo-Olu has no competitor but unfortunately most Nigerians are ruled by emotions not by integrity or with what they see and have seen.

Mr Adedayo said with the way Mr Sanwo-Olu intervened during COVID-19, the devastation could have been much worse.

“Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu should be re-elected because he is brilliant, very humane, humble, spiritual, and devoid of bitterness. Everything Mr. Governor does is for the betterment of the people “.

Speaking further on the governorship election on Saturday March 18, columnist/Duke of Shomolu Joseph Edgar stated that Bbajide Sanwo-Olu is about to be bullied through no fault of his own.

He noted that he sees a lot of pushback that isn’t based on any empirical evidence of Governor Sanwo-lack Olu’s of performance.

Mr. Edgar stated “I will not allow myself to be dragged by the nose by external emotions. What is happening in Lagos justifies Governor Sanwo-bid Olu’s for a second term.”

Speaking further, Mr Adedayo said Mr Governor has done a lot of work which he has not been able to communicate to the people.

“This is an area we know Babajide Sanwo-Olu is lacking in. He is all about work, working to get things right, but in doing that, he forgot to document it and communicate with Lagosians”.

“Labour party is no different from President Buhari before 2015 so there is an emotional attachment because they believe it is their turn to rule the country, therefore there is a bulk vote from a particular region, same thing Buhari did in 2003, 2007 and 2011 before President-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu came in.”