Lagos APC Endorses Governor Sanwo-Olu, Deputy, Hamzat for Second Term in Office

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders of the state chapter of the party have officially endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for another term in office.

The decision was taken after an APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

There had been rumours over the last few days of an alleged plan by the Leadership of the APC in the State to deny the governor and his deputy another shot at leading Lagos State like his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode.