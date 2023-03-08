The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has commended the Lagos State Government for ensuring that students and youths continue their academic activities in the state, during the 9-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU in 2022.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, were in Lagos to offer support to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the March 11 Governorship election.

The students endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu to govern Lagos for another four years.

In an exclusive interview with the State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu said the Governor will hold a Youth hangout on the 9th of March.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Governor approved a 100 percent increase for the annual bursary allowance to students in the state.