The North-central stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the party and the President-elect to consider the zone for the position of Speaker House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

The APC stakeholders said it is on record that in the 2015, 2019 and now 2023 elections the zone delivered victory for APC and has remained faithful to the cause.

The Converner of the APC Forum in the North-central, Dominic Alancha insists that leaders in the zone stood against torrent of attacks with uncommon bravery and determination.

According Mr Alancha, the outstanding performance of the North-central region in the 2023 Presidential election is a testament to the fact that the region remains the swing zone and any party that the zone flips to is primed to always win election.

He said: “It will not be out of place if we as a region call on our great party the All Progressive Party (APC) to consider and zone the position of the Speaker of the 10th of representatives to the North-central given her outstanding performance in the just concluded 2023 general election and for fairness and equity.

“This electoral victory of Asiwaju is indeed inspiring and exciting. All hurdles on the way of the President-Elect were dismantled by his choice by Nigerians. His victory though long foretold is a reaffirmation that sacrifice, dedication, hard work and friendship across all fault lines has its own reward.

“Asiwaju’s leadership style should become a reference point in our country before long. May God bless our leader with good health and the requisite vision to birth the dawn of a new and prosperous Nigeria.

“We, members of the APC North-central Stakeholders Forum congratulate all our leaders and members across the country for this victory and wishes His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu good grace, strength, vision and good health as he mounts the saddle of leadership within the next few months. We are sure that Asiwaju will steer the ship of state to a safe harbour.

“These new responsibilities, calls for increase patience, deftness, calmness and dedication, all attributes which Asiwaju has displayed over the years.”

While congratulating the President-elect, the forum urged the incoming administration to be magnanimous in victory to both Christians and Muslims.