As the battle for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives heats up, the member representing Isiala-Mbano, Onuimo, and Okigwe Federal Constituency, Hon Miriam Onuoha, has entered the race.

While briefing journalists in Abuja on her intentions, she stated that the 10th Assembly will serve as a type of watershed for Nigeria’s young democracy.

She stated that as she stands on the threshold of service, natural cohesion, effective and cutting-edge legislative engagement with the executive, with the goal of providing microeconomic solutions to the nation’s economic health, as well as dealing with other social challenges, she confidently yet humbly seeks the support of her fellow members elect, as well as the prayers of the generality of Nigerian people, for the office of speaker in the 10th Assembly.

She also said that her emergence will create opportunities for National Assembly stakeholders engagement to provide access for public participation in the law making.

” The emergency of the dwindling number of women in parliament calls for a deliberate action, an action that will bridge the gender gap, an action that is a call for the leadership of the National Assembly to embrace the stance for a woman of competence and experience.”

“I honorably call for my fellow contestants to support me, a woman with competence, integrity, vision driven mission and a true display of diversity as well as inclusive leadership centered on equity.”

“No doubt our President-Elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a he-for-she who has always empowered women in all spheres of life, having picked a woman as his running mate as the governor of Lagos state and also supported his amiable wife to become a senator in the parliament in line with the goals of the UN’S 35% affirmative action for women,” Hon Onuoha said.

Hon. Onuorah remarked that what Nigeria really needs is a service-driven leader who appreciates the consideration and engagement of the citizenry. She described herself as a patriot and a dynamic team player to stop the tide of Nigeria’s decreasing economy and the much-needed dividends to Nigerians.

“To this effect, my election as the speaker House of Representatives will therefore afford Nigeria the rare opportunity of killing the two ubiquitous birds of gender balancing and youth inclusiveness in its political/leadership landscape, with one stone.

“Truthfully, I Princess Miriam amply represents the twin engine essence of Nigeria’s youth and female status quo whom the circumstances of our political exigencies have made an endangered and vulnerable specie.”

“Again the issues of regional balancing in the Nation’s leadership equation is also another veritable national challenge that my election to the speakership of the House of Representatives will address and resolve simultaneously in the interest of National Unity, Peace and inclusion,” she said.

The aspirant stressed that she also brings extensive and robust political experience to the table having held multiple political appointments before being consecutively elected as a member of the 9th and 10th Assemblies.

” I am in this race for the speakership of the 10th Assembly to bring fresh ideas and pragmatic solutions to the harrowing current challenges of national cohesion to proffer a new Legislative Agenda for addressing the current debilitating issues of our dwindling economy, mass poverty, promoting bills that supports massive industrialization of the economy to create more jobs, inclusivity and unity of the Nigerian State,” she explained.

She noted that she has no modicum of doubt that her speakership of the 10th Assembly, will very much, help the incoming Government to foster a government that empowers the people, includes the people (youths & women of every region) and works 100% for the people to deliver the promises that fellow Nigerians have long yearned for through the instrumentality of the house of representatives.