A group of APC members from across the country has risen in support of one of the eleven contenders to the Speakership seat for the 10th House of Representatives.

The APC Patriotic Peoples Forum calls on the party to zone the office to the North Central so that Abdulraheem Olawuyi can stand a good a chance.

No less than 11 returning members of the House of Representatives are in the race for the top job in the next Parliament.

While the contenders continue their consultations and campaigns across the length and breadth of the country, support groups are also lending their voices to the actualisation of the mission of their preferred aspirants.

With all eyes are on the APC to unveil its zoning direction for the presiding officers seats in the two chambers of the National Assembly, the APC Patriotic Peoples Forum is coming out boldly to solicit the party’s support for Kwara state born legislator, Abdulraheem Olawuyi.

The group urges the party to put into account, the significant role played by the North Central zone in APC’s victory at the Presidential election.

The Patriotic Peoples Forum also appreciates the presence of other members-elect from the zone who are in the race, but insists its candidate stands out

AbdulRaheem Olawuyi is contending with the deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase and the chairman, House committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, both from the North Central Zone.

Others are chairman, House Committee on appropriation, Aliyu Betara, House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Katsina lawmaker, Sadi Soli, Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna, Makki Yalleman from Jigawa, Aminu Jaji from Zamfara, Benjamin Kalu from Abia and Miriam Onuoha from Imo state.