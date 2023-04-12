The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Zamfara is accusing police authorities of plots to harass, arrest and intimidate its members ahead of Saturday’s National Assembly supplementary elections in the state

The allegation is coming three days to the National Assembly re-run election

A press statement issued by Dauda Lawal Media Office in Gusau, has expressed concern over alleged interference of the Inspector General of Police in the politics of Zamfara

The statement adds that Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle is hellbent on using his friendship with the Inspector General of Police to plot the arrest and intimidation of key PDP members ahead of the coming re-run polls

The move according to Dauda Lawal’s Media Office, is to disorganize the PDP and pave way for the candidates of the Rulling APC to win the supplementary polls

The press statement further expresses sadness of the PDP over the recent Invitation of some of their key party members by police authorities a few days to election and described it as illegal

Those invited by the police according to the press statement are Garba Ahmad Yandi, Kabiru Ahmadu, Members House of Representatives, Yusuf Daha Tsafe, Ibrahim Modibbo others are Zahradeen Ibrahim, Musa Mallaha, Sambo A. Sambo and Hajiya Lubnah Baba Gusau among others

The invited politicians according to them are from some of the registration areas and polling units where Saturday’s re-run election will take place

They were invited by the police on trumped – up charges of criminal conspiracy to rig /Compromise the 2023 Elections

“To our surprise, key leaders of the PDP in Zamfara received an invitation letter from the office of the Inspector General of Police on trumped-up charges of criminal conspiracy to rig/compromise the 2023 general elections” the statement reads.

“This is the height of unprofessionalism exhibited by the Inspector General of Police, and we categorically frown at it. We believe that the invitation is a move by the IGP to harass and intimidate critical players of the Zamfara PDP into preventing them from participating in the rerun election slated for Saturday, 15th April, 2023″

“We are raising the alarm for the general public to be aware of the situation in Zamfara and the likelihood of using the police to clampdown on our party leaders and most importantly, to disrupt the Saturday rerun. They are fully aware that the PDP will win the central senatorial and other two seats of the House of representatives, so they are hellbent on trying to create chaos” the PDP alledges.

Zamfara Central Senatorial Seat, Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituencies election were declared Inconclusive by INEC during the Febuary 25th National Assembly elections following irregularities in some registration areas and polling units

The electoral umpire, INEC had a few weeks ago fixed Saturday,15th April for Governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary elections across the country

The main opposition party in Zamfara is worried over the Continious intimidation of members prior to elections

“We are seriously worried by the sinister motive of the outgoing Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to politicize the activities of the Nigeria Police using his connection and friendship with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba” The statement read.

“On this note, we want to pass a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police for his persistent interference in Zamfara politics” the statement said.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector General of Police to order. We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and international observers to closely monitor the recent happenings in Zamfara state especially in the build up to the Saturday’s re-run election.

Responding to the allegations, the All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara through it’s Spokesperson Yusuf Idris says there’s no friendship existing between Governor Bello Matawalle and the Inspector General of police which may play a role in the forthcoming rerun Election

“The purported release by the media office of the Governor elect, Dauda Lawal and alleged a friendship existing between the IGP and Matawalle is unfounded” Yusuf Idris said.

“If Matawalle had the IGP, there would have been stronger resistance when the PDP used soldiers against the APC during the Governorship and state Assembly elections in Zamfara”

” Governor Bello Matawalle is a peace loving gentleman who will stop at nothing for the safety of his people and this is a principle no one can deny him of, so the PDP should face what they have caused Zamfara people and stop the unwarranted blames” Idris added.