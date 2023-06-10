The Northern Elders Forum has asked that there be no interference in the leadership positions of the national assembly.

Leader of the forum Professor Ango Abdullahi briefing newsmen in Abuja, says other elements must be considered in choosing those that will lead both the Senate and house of Representatives.

With less than three days to the inauguration, the northern Elders Forum have asked that President Bola Tinubu maintain a neutral position on the leadership.

Presently the zoning formula from the APC remains while consultations are still ongoing to ensure all goes well on the floor of the national assembly.