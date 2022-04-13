Insecurity: Again, Northern Elders Forum call for Buhari’s resignation

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has once again called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation in the wake of the ongoing killings across the country, particularly in the north.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, made the call while remarking on the state of the nation.

According to him, “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed.

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.

“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.

“It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option since his leadership has proven spectacularly incapable of providing security over Nigerians.

“Our forum is aware of the weight of this advice and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends.”

Baba-Ahmed stated that NEF made the recommendation with the utmost seriousness, and that he hoped Nigerians who had Buhari’s trust and confidence would tell him to resign honorably.

He lamented that killings and assaults on communities have become a daily occurrence, with lives becoming meaningless.

The forum has issued a warning against comments unbecoming of elders, which it claims detract from the country’s legitimate quest for good leaders, as well as a pledge to engage with politicians and groups in order to reduce tensions and threats to the democratic process.

As a result, it offered condolences to families who had lost loved ones and hoped that those kidnapped would be reunited with their families as soon as possible.