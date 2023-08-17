Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the sanctions on the Niger Republic to pave the way for seamless negotiations with the military junta.



After the military coup that removed the elected President of Niger Republic, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the disconnection of power supply to the country and closure of borders between the two countries as part of sanctions for toppling a government.

On 26th July, the head of Niger’s presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, declared himself head of state after the military seized power.

Beyond warning against any regional and foreign interventions, the military leaders in Niger have given no indications of the way forward.

The coup has largely been condemned internationally, by key stakeholders like the United States, France, the European Union, and ECOWAS.

The coup’s aftermath brings a high potential for domestic unrest and regional conflict, a surge in militant activities, democratic backsliding, restriction of civil liberties, and severe socio-economic consequences due to sanctions.

Nigeria who shares extensive boundaries with Niger has sent envoys, and some religious leaders have visited leaders of the coup in Niger.

The Northern Elders Forum is asking that Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reconsider the sanctions meted out to Niger to give negotiation a chance.

As the dust from the coup begins to settle, Niger stands at a crossroads.

The success of the junta in maintaining power and building legitimacy are not guaranteed, with significant opposition domestically and internationally.



