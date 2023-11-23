Northern Elders in Kaduna are worried about worsening insecurity in the Northwest, particularly Niger State, where they claim terrorists control over 20 communities and impose taxes on locals.

While the elders acknowledge existing efforts by authorities to address the situation, they urge security agencies to step up their efforts.

On Tuesday of this week, the country’s Service Chiefs appeared before the National Assembly to discuss the country’s security challenges.

Advertisement

Elder statesmen in Kaduna are now sharing perspectives on the security agencies’ efforts at tackling insecurity in the Northwest.

They are deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation of things.

The elders allege that terrorists have not only taken control of some communities in Niger state but also impose taxes on the locals.

Despite this, they applaud President Tinubu for his recent trips to Saudi Arabia, India, and Germany, which he used to further boost foreign investment into the economy.

Advertisement

The elders feel the security agencies are not doing enough and seek that they intensify measures towards putting an end to the nation’s insecurity challenges.