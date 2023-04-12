Northern elders have promised to stand firmly to defend the mandate won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the 2023 Presidential Elections.

They describe as ‘illegal and undemocratic” alleged plots to setup an interim government in place of a democratically elected one.

They believe such plots could lead to a coup similar to that of 1966 which claimed the lives of Northern Elders.

The Arewa Elders Convention gather to deliberate over what they describe as unhealthy developments which have followed the 2023 General elections.

Bola Tinubu emerged victorious at the Presidential level

The two frontline opposition parties also approached the court to challenge the results.

But worrying to these elders are alleged plots to install an interim government in place of a democratically elected one as confirmed by the DSS.

Not only do they condemn such plans in its entirety, they also call on security authorities to arrest known proponents.

Their collective resolve is contained in this communique which was issued after hours of deliberation behind closed doors at Arewa house in Kaduna.

The elders also raise concerns over alleged pronouncements by the Labour Party presidential candidates which they say are capable of inciting a coup.

The elders condemn such utterances which are similar to events that led to the 1966 military coup that claimed the lives of Northern Elders.

They promise to resist such moves and also call on security authorities wake up to their responsibilities.

The Coalition of Arewa elders is made up of representatives from the Jamiyar Matan Arewa, Arewa Youth Forum, Southwest Arewa community, and the Gamji Heritage.

Collectively they again reiterate their commitments to the unity and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

MONARCH URGES AGGRIEVED POLITICIANS TO SEEK LEGAL REDRESS

A first class traditional ruler in Kwara state, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede is asking aggrieved politicians to desist from heating up the polity in the aftermath of the last general elections.

He says they should instead allow the Courts to do justice to their cases.

It’s a market day in Isanlu, Isin local government area of kwara state.

The market is by the entrance of the palace.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede drives into his palace exchanging pleasantries with his subjects.

The Olusin of Isanlu Isin is a first class traditional ruler and the permanent chairman of Isin traditional council.

The last general elections may have been won and lost but some of the losers are threatening fire and brimstone.

Olusin believes this is not the right way to go, but asks them to have confidence in the judiciary.

As stated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during his victory visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari, Oba Atoyebi believes that constitutional roles for tradtional rulers will guarantee sustainable peace in their respective domains.

His Chiefs are also in the palace to discus the development of the town.

Chief Samuel Bolarinwa is the Esinkin Isolo of Isanlu Isin.

Above all, they asking that all Nigerians should embrace peace in order to give room for development.