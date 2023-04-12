The students of Ekiti State University on Tuesday shut down the university route in Ado-Ekiti for more than three hours in protest of what they described as extortion by the school management.

The university management has suspended academic activities for two weeks which started from Tuesday.

It has been back and forth for two years at the Ekiti state university, there have been various issues bedeviling the university ranging from power outage, subvention and others.

Motorists plying the Ado iworoko road linking Ifaki, Iddo enroute kogi, Abuja were left stranded for more than three hours as students protest against the decision of the management to penalise them for late registration.

The students in their hundreds armed with various placards said they reject in its entity the 5, 000 naira payment for late registration and described as worrisome their inability to enjoy normal facilities in the school for years.

In his reaction, the deputy Vice Chancellor Academic says students simply fail to comply with school regulations hence were penalised and that other issues being raised are just opportunistic and inconsequential.

Academic activities have been put on hold for two weeks as management hope to interface with students union to find a middle ground.

EKSU is not alien to crisis, students have always been crying out that they pay for services that are not rendered in the institution. They are hoping that crisis of this magnitude will be resolved from not just the state government but also the management of the institution.