As the independent national Electoral Commission prepares for Saturday’s rerun Election in 58 polling units in Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency, the Labour Party Candidate for the poll has urged INEC to use its staff for the conduct of the Election.

Speaking at a press conference, Uche Ogbuagu who is also a member representing Ikeduru State constituency said the people of the constituency would want to hold INEC responsible if there is any attempt to subvert the will of the people.

Ogbuagu who used the occasion to urge INEC to use the rerun Election to redeem its image as an unbiased umpire expressed worry over the involvement of Ebubeagu a local security outfit in the conduct of Election in Imo State.

LABOUR PARTY ACTING LEADERSHIP SCREENS GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRANTS IN BAYELSA, IMO AND KOGI

Advertisement

The acting leadership of the labour party has screened aspirants contesting for the office of Governor in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The new leadership of Lamidi Apapa has already started implementing the party’s schedule and timetable ahead of the state elections which will be the first test of the party’s strength on the ballot, after the general election.

The candidates screened are already fancying their chances of clinching the governorship ticket to carry the flag of the party into the Governorship contest.

They are hopeful that the crisis which seems to be tearing the party apart will not affect spoil their chances on election day.

So far, the party has screened 13 aspirants from Imo State, 9 from Bayelsa state, and 2 from Kogi state.

Advertisement

NORTHERN ELDERS CONDEMN INTERIM GOVERNMENT PLOT, CALL FOR ARREST OF PROPONENTS

Northern elders have promised to stand firmly to defend the mandate won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the 2023 Presidential Elections.

They describe as ‘illegal and undemocratic” alleged plots to setup an interim government in place of a democratically elected one.

They believe such plots could lead to a coup similar to that of 1966 which claimed the lives of Northern Elders.

The Arewa Elders Convention gather to deliberate over what they describe as unhealthy developments which have followed the 2023 General elections.

Advertisement

Bola Tinubu emerged victorious at the Presidential level

The two frontline opposition parties also approached the court to challenge the results.

But worrying to these elders are alleged plots to install an interim government in place of a democratically elected one as confirmed by the DSS.

Not only do they condemn such plans in its entirety, they also call on security authorities to arrest known proponents.

Their collective resolve is contained in this communique which was issued after hours of deliberation behind closed doors at Arewa house in Kaduna.

The elders also raise concerns over alleged pronouncements by the Labour Party presidential candidates which they say are capable of inciting a coup.

Advertisement

The elders condemn such utterances which are similar to events that led to the 1966 military coup that claimed the lives of Northern Elders.

They promise to resist such moves and also call on security authorities wake up to their responsibilities.

The Coalition of Arewa elders is made up of representatives from the Jamiyar Matan Arewa, Arewa Youth Forum, Southwest Arewa community, and the Gamji Heritage.

Collectively they again reiterate their commitments to the unity and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.