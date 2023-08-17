A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Imo State, Mike Ikokwu has described as Political the purported demolition of his property by the Owerri capital development authority OCDA.

Recounting the scenario, the Chairman of All seasons Group in a press conference in Owerri said the agents of the OCDA allegedly invaded the hotel with caterpillars and thugs, beat up his staff and inflicted injury on them.

An attempt he said government is using to intimidate opposition parties in the state.

But the state government dismissed the claims that the demolition has a political undertone.