APC loses three Senators to opposition parties

Three Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

Whilst Babba Kaita and Alimikhena defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gumau, on the other hand, defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The notice of their resignation and defection was contained in three separate letters read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The defection by the three lawmakers reduces the total number of APC Senators from 70 to 67 in the upper chamber.