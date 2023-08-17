Benue state Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia have reaffirmed that the all progressive party, APC, in the state remains United.

Governor Alia gave this affirmation after a closed door meeting where he received a former zone A senator, Barnabas Gemade at the government house in Makurdi, the state capital.

Senator Barnabas Gemade is accompanied by representatives of his political structures across the state

They hold a meeting behind closed doors with state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

The purpose of the meeting which is disclosed at a media briefing is to bring an end to the sharp divisions and hatred that developed amongst various interest groups, during the period leading to the elections.

The elder statesman assures the Governor of his total support for the current administration in the state.

Elections have come and gone. It is expected that all party member in the state offer support to the government to move forward in development.