The All Progressives Congress has set aside the suspension of Barnabas Gemade and six others by the Benue State chapter of the party.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the suspension has been halted pending review of the allegations by the National Working Committee,

The APC in Benue had on Wednesday announced the suspension of Mr Gemade and others for alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Gemade is a former senator, who contested the governorship primary election against Hyacinth Alia who is now the Benue State governor-elect.

The former senator was accused of working against the party because he lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to the opposition.

