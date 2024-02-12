The Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi has set aside the Interim Order Restraining Austin Agada from performing his functions as Chairman of the APC in Benue State.

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese who presided over the sitting ruled that the Restraining Order was granted in error as the judge did not have the jurisdiction to have given the Interim Injunction as the matter was not assigned by the State Chief Judge or a superior Judge.

The court also held that the Interim Order restraining Austin Agada as State Chairman of the APC, Benue State Chapter was set aside since it lapsed after seven days as stipulated by the Rules of the Court and all actions taken thereafter were nullified.

The Chief Judge is to assign the case to another Judge who will hear the matter on the merits.

Two chairmen now have emerged in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the suspended state Welfare Secretary, Benjamin Omakolo, has days ago being appointed as acting state chairman by Governor Hyacinth Alia.