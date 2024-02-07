The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja has extended the interim order restraining the FCT Authority from trespassing on the property belonging to Abuja businessman, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri and such stopping them from going ahead to demolish the property.Justice Charles Agbaza while ruling on an the interim injunction filed by Mike Ozekhome on behalf of Mr Kpokpogri, described the action of the FCT authorities in going ahead to demolish the property despite a subsisting Court order, as a height of impunity.

The the trial Judge however held that it will be out of place to allow the defendants benefit from their unlawful conduct.

He however adjourned the matter to Mach 26, for hearing of the substantive suit.

The FCT High Court had on July 7, 2022 issued a restraining order on the then Minister of FCT, Bello Mohammed, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and Federal Capital Development Administration from further demolition of Mr Kpokpogri’s home.

Disobeying court order, the FCT authority went ahead to demolish the said property located at Guzape District, Abuja.

This promoted Mr Kpopogiri to approach the FCT High court and the International Criminal Court seeking for justice.