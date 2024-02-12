The Kano State Public Complaints and Anticorruption Commission has uncovered warehouses where essential commodities worth billions of Naira have been stashed.

Officials of the commission who stormed the Dawanau Market area of the state took over the warehouses pending conclusion of investigations.

The prices of essential commodities have continued to rise in the country and many people blame the high exchange rate of Naira to Dollar as one of the reasons.

Officials of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission are worried and have swung into action to stop the hike.

One of the moves is a visit to these warehouse where essential commodities are suspected to be hoarded by traders in the state.

The team was led by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Magaji.

The delegation visits different warehouses to inspect them.

These warehouse was found open with thousands of bags of grains.

But the operators here narrated to the officials that the items are meant for World Food Programme expected to be transported to the Northeast.

The next point of call is the warehouse where pasta, sugar and other food items were found.

Visits to other areas including Singer Market was also carried out.

The anti-graft body has earlier declared hoarding of food items illegal and threatened to arrest and prosecute perpetrators.

Officials of the Kano Anticorruption commission are hopeful that if the tempo is sustained the prices of commodities will likely reduce and become affordable in the state.