The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the state’s former commissioner for works and infrastructure, Idris Saleh, and four others over an allegation of One Billion naira in fraud.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji noted that the former commissioner, who also doubles as the managing director of Kano Road Maintenance Agency, was arrested for withdrawing funds meant for the renovation of thirty dilapidated roads in the state.

The money in question was withdrawn in three batches and paid into three companies a month after the expiration of the Ganduje administration.

The Commission’s Chairman noted that those arrested were undergoing interrogation and would be arraigned before the court immediately after the investigation is completed.