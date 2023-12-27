Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba has been buried in Kano, Kano State.

He was buried at the Kano City burial ground within the Emir Of Kano’s Palace with Vice President Kassim Shettima joining thousands of people in the Janazah prayers for the repose of his soul.

The Former Speaker died on Wednesday morning in Abuja after a protracted illness.

He became Speaker of the House of Representatives after the resignation of the pioneer Speaker at the beginning of the fourth Republic in 1999, Salisu Buhari, following a Certificate and age falsification scandal.

He was only in the House of Representatives between 1999-2003, he lost his re-election to the House becoming a victim of the Ibrahim Shekarau led Tsunami that swept through Kano Politics in 2003.

He was involved in several bust ups with then President, Olusegun Obasanjo until the end of his Speakership and tenure in the House of Representatives.