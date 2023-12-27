Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s forum and Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has paid condolence visit to the family Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan.

He visited his Ibadan residence alongside the Vice Chairman and Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde.

While addressing newsmen, the NGF chairman described the death of the governor as a great loss to the nation, saying he impacted greatly in humanity and the nation’s politics.

Governor Seyi Makinde in his own words described the governor as a courageous leader who stood for the interests of his people and always spoke truth to power.

He acknowledged Akeredolu’s impact in ensuring the interest of the people in the Southwest is protected and prayed God to be with the people he left behind.