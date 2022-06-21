Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman, nominates new commissioners

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has forwarded the names of five new commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The nominees are former House of Representatives aspirant Dr. Afeez Abolore Alabi (Ilorin East); Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin (Ifelodun; and Wahab Femi Agbaje (Offa).

The two other nominees are Gidado Lateef Alakawa (Asa) and Ibrahim Akaje (Ilorin West).

The nominees’ names and profiles have been sent to the House of Assembly for legislative screening and ap\proval.