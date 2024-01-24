The Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo has visited Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde over the last explosion that happened in Ibadan.

The Governor received the Iyaloja-General at his office in Agodi, Ibadan

Addressing newsmen shortly after meeting with the Governor, Mrs Tinubu-Ojo said her visit was to commiserate with victims of the Ibadan explosion and the people of Oyo state.

She commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his giant strides towards bringing sucur to victims and the entire management of the disaster praying God to comfort families of those who lost their loved onesones to the tragedy.

According to her, I’m here to commiserate with the Governor, Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo state over the explosion especially how the Governor is managing the crisis.

” My prayer is that God will not allow such unfortunate occurrence to happen again anywhere in Oyo state and Nigeria as a whole.