Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment over the refusal of his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to empathize with him despite receiving calls from other opposition candidates.Governor Makinde made this known when he received the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi at his Agodi office in Ibadan.

Mr. Obi had come to commiserate with Governor Makinde over the recent explosion in Ibadan.

In his address, Governor Seyi Makinde emphasized that political leaders must learn to put politics aside and embrace humanity in situations like this.

He acknowledged Mr. Obi’s visit and commended him for his show of humanity by putting politics aside, despite their political differences.

In his address, Peter Obi described the incident as unfortunate and commended Governor Makinde for his swift response during the crisis.

He stated that while the swift response may not bring back the losses, it provides assurances to the affected persons.