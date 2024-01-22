Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented a report on last Tuesday’s explosion at Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan to President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Makinde was at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, to present the report to the president, at the weekend.

The president had earlier in a phone call commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state following the incident, while he also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) “to work with the Oyo state government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.”

President Tinubu had equally called on all concerned agencies of government to quickly unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Governor Makinde in handing the report to the President appreciated the presidency for its support following the incident, noting that the Oyo State government would do everything possible to provide succour to victims and to fish out and punish those behind the tragedy.