Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde signed Executive Order 001, 2024 on Wednesday into law, following the unfortunate incident that claimed the innocent lives and destroyed property in the old Bodija area of Ibadan.

According to the governor, the law governs the proper handling and storage of dangerous substance in Oyo State.

In a brief signing ceremony held at his private office, Governor Makinde said the move became imperative in light of the unfortunate incident at Bodija, where explosives were stored in a residential area.

He said that with the new law, such an incident will never reoccur in the state.