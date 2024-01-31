The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Akwa Ibom State Command has arrested six suspects for criminal conspiracy, illegal dealing of petroleum product and impersonation of security Joint Task Force (JTF) under which guise they perpetrated illegalities in the petroleum industry in the State.

The suspects were arrested along Calabar-Itu Highway on Monday, 29th January by personnel of the Anti-vandal squad of the Corps based on credible intelligence that a team of rogues were acting as joint task force of a security agency and were escorting a truck conveying about 45,000 litres of Automative Gas Oil (AGO) popularly known as Diesel to an unknown destination without requisite documents.

Briefing journalists at the Command headquarters in Uyo, the state Commandant, Eluwade Eluyemi warned perpetrators of illegalities in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry that the corps remains unflinching in executing the mandate of combating all acts of economic sabotage in the oil and gas industry in Akwa Ibom.