The Adamawa /Taraba states area command of the Nigeria custom service has reported the seizure of contraband goods including petroleum products worth over 13million.

Addressing a press conference at command headquarters Yola the area commander of the zone Mr Salisu Kazaure Abdullah commended the state governor for keying into federal government policy by banning movement of food items and building materials out of the state to the republic of Cameroon.

Economic sabotage has been a major problem around the country’s borders.

This was manifested in the recent seizure of contrabands Worth over 13million naira along Nigeria’s border communities in Adamawa/Taraba states.

The area commander of the zone said under his watch the zone will become inhabitable to economic sabotage.

He complained that smuggling of petroleum products from the country has persisted despite fuel subsidy removal.

According to him the fuel smuggling syndicates are stubborn and have extensive resources, which is the reason why they continue smuggling the product out of the country, to maintain the illicit business at all costs.

He however commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for keying into the federal government’s policy with the recent ban on the movement of food items and building materials out of the country.

The zone is also partnering with NAFDAC to prevent the influx of unlicensed drugs and beverages into the country through the state border.

Some contraband goods were set on the fire at the end of the exercise.