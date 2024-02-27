Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has received comprehensive reports on the status of various ongoing projects across the State.

The governor received the report during State executive Council Meeting he presided over at the council chamber of the Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the Executive Council had sat for the sixteenth time since the inauguration of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

According to him, the chairman of the council, Governor Lawal, received detailed reports on the progress, challenges encountered, and expected timelines for the completion of each project.

These updates covered various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and law enforcement.

During his address to the council, Governor Lawal emphasised the core values of his administration’s rescue mission, which prioritises accountability and transparency.

“We have an enormous responsibility ahead of us as we embark on a rescue mission to set an example. Our mission is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara, as we don’t have any other place to call home.

“I have approved the immediate employment of 250 people for the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) to enhance ongoing road constructions as part of my administration’s urban renewal projects.

“I directed the commissioner for justice and attorney general to establish a tribunal to handle traffic offences and violations due to increasing road accidents.

“In addition, we are creating two truck parks in Gusau to manage heavy traffic caused by trailers.”